A Southern California family is asking for the community's help with medical expenses after their son, a Washington State University student, was hit by a car and has since undergone major brain surgery.
According to a GoFundMe account, 19-year-old Kyle Osborne was traveling to Southern California to visit family for Thanksgiving and was hit by a car on Sunday, November 24.
He suffered hemorrhages as well as internal and external bleeding. He's since undergone several major surgeries and has suffered two strokes.
As of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, the GoFundMe account has already collected more than $28,000 of its $500,000 goal.
A Meal Train account was also set up to make sure Osborne's family had meals for the next several weeks. With overwhelming support, the account was filled in less than 24 hours.
To contribute to the GoFundMe account, click HERE.
According to an Instagram post, Osborne is a member of Lambda Chi Alpha.
