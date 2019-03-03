PULLMAN, Wash. - A group of five WSU sport management students have created "3 FOR 3 Burpee Challenge" in partnership with the Hilinski's Hope Foundation.
People are challenged to do three burpees and then challenge three other people to do the same. The goal is "to get up for those who are down," while also helping Hilinski's Hope reach their fundraising goal of $2,000,000 and removing stigma from mental illness, according to the foundation.
The 3 FOR 3 Burpee Challenge campaign name, concept and launch date of 3/3/2019, were all inspired by former WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski.
The Hilinski's Hope Foundation shared the following script and instructions for doing the challenge:
Basic Script:
- "Hi! This is {NAME}. I'm doing the 3 FOR 3 Burpee Challenge for Hilinski's Hope to raise awareness for mental health. Now I'm going to do 3 burpees to get up for those who are down and I challenge X, Y, Z"
- DO BURPEES
- "Please donate today.
Step-by-Step Instructions:
- Record a video doing the 3 FOR 3 Burpee Challenge.
- Anytime on or after March 3, post the video to Instagram and Twitter.
- Tag @3for3BurpeeChallenge and use the hashtags #wecangetup #3for3 and #hilinskishope.
- For the caption, feel free to personalize it or use "#wecangetup for those who are down. Let's break the stigma together with @3for3burpeechallenge and @hilinskishop #3for3 #hilinskishope."
Questions about the challenge can be directed to 3for3burpeechallenge@gmail.com and donations can be made at 3for3burpeechallenge.org/donate.