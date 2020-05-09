WSU's spring 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments with a virtual graduation on Saturday.
It lacked the usual pomp and circumstance of an in-person ceremony, but it still featured plenty of well wishes from family, friends, faculty and guests. Doctor of Pharmacy graduate Johanna Mae Pantig said the virtual graduation was a bittersweet way to celebrate a huge chapter of their lives.
"I'm the first one in my family graduating with a doctorate," Pantig said. "I was supposed to have about 50 family members and friends come to graduation."
Pantig still made the best of her unique graduation by wearing all of her regalia and connecting with some of her family via ZOOM.
Nursing graduate Megan Chavez didn't let her graduation day go by without a little celebration, either. Her firefighter brother performed her pinning ceremony, she snapped some socially-distanced grad pictures and her family cheered when her picture came up on the live stream.
Chavez said she was originally heartbroken to lose her college graduation experience. Virtual graduation couldn't replace everything she lost, but she said it was still nice.
"WSU, they sent this box that had a graduation cap and some tassels and our nursing school's pins," Chavez said." We had everything that we needed to celebrate today and we did feel special doing that."
Now that they've virtually turned the tassel, the graduates face the hurdle of finding a job during a pandemic. Chavez hopes to go into critical care nursing in the ICU at Sacred Heart or Holy Family hospital in Spokane.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of history and helping out as much as I can," Chavez said. "I am a little nervous for interviewing online."
She hasn't done any job interviews yet, but several friends in her cohort have gotten jobs through ZOOM interviews. Overall, she isn't too worried about finding a job due to her chosen career path.
"There's a pretty big demand for nurses right now, but also in Spokane it's been a little bit quieter, which is good," Chavez said. "But things are maybe moving a little bit slower at this point."
Meanwhile, Pantig is heading to a two year residency at Oregon Health and Science University in health system administration. She plans to simultaneously earn her MBA from Oregon State University. Even though she has a plan, she says many of her fellow graduates are nervous because closed testing centers mean they can't take their licensure exams.
"A lot of us are hit with the deadline to get licenses or else we won't really be able to practice and learn a lot during our residency," Pantig said. "If we can't get into the testing centers, what do we do?"
She said her classmates who chose to skip the residency route are struggling with another problem. Pharmacies are extremely busy, but it doesn't mean they have work for new graduates.
"With everything going, on a lot of pharmacists that maybe would've retired are still in their jobs," Pantig said. "Trying to find a job right away has been really hard."
