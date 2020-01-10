PULLMAN, Wash. - The biggest snowstorm so far this year arrived just in time to coincide with Washington State University students' return to campus after winter break.
That being the case, WSU is advising students to exercise caution when returning to school. They are urging students to keep a close eye on weather forecasts, monitor road closures and allow plenty of extra travel time.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several areas across the state. Below-freezing temperatures and the possibility of significant snow accumulations are also forecasted for some areas.
"University officials have been monitoring weather conditions all week and are urging returning students to be prepared for potentially difficult weather driving conditions. If it is unsafe to travel, students should stay put and contact their instructors to make alternative arrangements," The university wrote in a press release.
WSU campuses resume for spring semester on Monday, January 13.
Keep up to date with all the latest weather information HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.