SPOKANE, Wash. - A new study led by researchers at Washington State University found that it was much easier to receive Methadone treatment in Canada than it was in the United States over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Methadone is a medication used to combat the effects of opioid addiction, helping people quit harder opiates such as Heroin or Fentanyl.
Using census data, researchers found that the average American had to travel an extra 11 miles to reach their nearest Methadone clinic and 25 extra miles to reach their nearest clinic accepting new patients in the next 48 hours.
Having access to Methadone in a timely manner is crucial, as the study notes that even delaying access by a day increases the likelihood of overdoses, illicit opioid use and the chance that someone who needs Methadone won’t seek treatment.
“What we are saying and advocating, and we did it for a long time, is that the U.S. needs to look at other western countries and how they're providing methadone treatment and they need to consider adopting some of the policies around access to methadone treatment,” Ofer Amram, an assistant professor at Washington State University, and the lead writer of the study, said.
Amram also noted other differences that contribute the United States’ extra 106 drug overdose deaths per million people per year, including the fact that Canadians can get new doses of methadone at their local pharmacy once they start treatment.
“While you're on treatment, you can actually get your Methadone at the nearest pharmacy, so you don't actually have to come to the clinic,” Amram said. “So in terms of access during treatment, it is much, much better in Canada.”
By comparison, in the United States you have to go to the methadone clinic six days a week to get new doses for the first 90 days of treatment before earning the right to have take-home dosages.
During COVID-19, these restrictions were slightly loosened, allowing for people who were deemed “stable” to receive up to 28 days of take-home treatment and those deemed “less stable” to receive up to 14 days. Amram said there were no adverse effects on patient outcomes as a result of these temporary policies, and thinks they should become law.
“This policy of loosened restriction should be considered to be adopted in the future in the U.S.,” he said.