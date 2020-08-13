PULLMAN, Wash. - Young people with asthma will test a phone app to help them manage their condition during wildfire season in a study that the Washington State University (WSU) college of nursing is leading.
Participants are wanted for the study right now.
Qualifications:
- 18-26 years old, lives in pacific northwest.
- Diagnosed with asthma by a health care provider.
- Own a smart phone (Android or iOS platforms)
- Speak and read English
You could earn between $100 and $200 in Amazon gift cards depending on your group assignment.
“We want to help young people with asthma prepare for wildfire smoke and learn to manage it so they can stay active and healthy,” Julie Postma, principal investigator and associate dean at the college of nursing said.
According to WSU, the study is based on a phone app that tracks air quality, active fires and the direction of smoke plumes. The app offers information to reduce smoke exposure and asks users questions about their health and activities for a crowd-sourced look at how people respond to wildfire smoke.
As a part of the study, the app will be modified with the permission of the developer.
The new app includes weekly tips about asthma management. It also allows users to monitor their lung function with a handheld spirometer that records their results on their phone. This way, people can monitor how wildfire smoke impacts their lungs.
“By linking air quality data with lung function monitoring we hope to prevent asthma symptoms during the wildfire season,” Postma said. “We designed the app to help people recognize how smoke impacts their lungs and makes them feel, and prevent breathing wildfire smoke.”
Participant Expectations:
- 60 participants will complete questionnaires and agree to track their lung function using a spirometer for two months.
- A third will use the phone app, another third will use the modified app for people with asthma.
If you're eligible and want to participate, you can call Ross Bindler at (509) 590-5767 or email TRAK@wsu.edu.
