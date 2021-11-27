SEATTLE, WASH- There are whole generations of Cougs that attended Washington State University that have no idea what it’s like to win an Apple Cup.
After years without the trophy, it officially has made the flight back to Pullman.
This victory comes as both teams do not have permanent coaches.
Athletic Director Pat Chun posted to twitter,
“2021 Champions!
This WSU Cougar Football team has inspired so many with their [love] for each other, character & belief!
Congrats. This night won’t be forgotten. We run this state Flexed biceps!”
Phots from the evening are circulating on Twitter, Jessamyn McIntyre, a familiar name in the Cougar football world and sidelines reporter posted photos of WSUs head football coach, the athletic director and the governor all together following the victory.
