PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University has terminated head football coach Nick Rolovich due to his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.
After just 11 games as head coach of the Cougar football team, Rolovich was terminated by the university, citing Washington Governor Jay Inslee's
WSU also terminated all other assistant coaches who chose to remain unvaccinated as well.
The state and WSU both require all employees and students to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Rolovich made his decision to remain unvaccinated public when he had to attend the Pac-12 media day via Zoom due to being unvaccinated.
Since then, Rolovich has been consistently questioned about his vaccination status by local and national reporters. His answers usually remained vague, often saying "I'm following the mandate."
He did confirm that he applied for a religious exemption, after a report was published by his former mentor discussing his decision to request an exemption in detail.
It is unclear whether or not Rolovich's exemption was denied or approved by the state. Even if his exemption was approved, WSU could still have chosen not to accommodate his unvaccinated status.
Jake Dickert has been named acting head coach for the program.
WSU released a statement on the decision:
Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is no longer able to fulfill the duties as the football head coach at Washington State University. In addition, four football assistant coaches, Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber, are also not in compliance with the Proclamation. As a result, Washington State University has initiated the separation process based on the terms of their respective contracts, effective immediately.
Proclamation 21-14.1, prohibits, “Any State Agency from permitting any Worker to engage in work for the agency after October 18, 2021, if the Worker has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provided proof thereof to the agency.”
WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun
“This is a disheartening day for our football program. Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team. The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward.”
WSU President Kirk Schulz
“While much has been made of the relatively small number of university employees who are not complying with the Governor’s mandate, we are immensely gratified that nearly 90 percent of WSU employees and 97 percent of our students are now vaccinated. WSU students, faculty, and staff understand the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks so that we can safely return to in-person learning and activities. I am proud of all those members of our community who have set the example and taken the steps to protect not just themselves, but their fellow Cougs.”
WSU Board of Regents Chair Marty Dickinson
“Experience is showing that vaccine mandates help motivate people to complete the vaccination process. WSU has worked diligently to ensure the health and safety of our students, facility, staff and communities, as seen in our outstanding vaccination rates. WSU leadership takes Governor Inslee’s mandate policy seriously and we are committed to complying.”