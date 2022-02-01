PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) is holding a Women's Leadership summit next month with an all-star cast of panelists including WSU Hall of Famer and Spokane-area staple Jeanne Eggart Helfer.
The summit is to be held online on March 4 via Zoom.
From the brochure, "the Summit is designed to provide Cougs an opportunity to celebrate successes and learn from the experiences of women from WSU. This year's Summit will salute the 50th anniversary of Title IX and is entitled How Far We've Come: A Reflection on the Impact of Title IX."
WSU First Lady Dr. Noel Schulz will moderate the event. Panelists include:
- Attorney Jane Yung
- Retired women's basketball and volleyball coach and Title IX advocate Dr. Sue Durrant
- Retired WSU Senior Associate Director of Athletics and WSU Athletics Hall of Fame member Marcia Saneholtz
- Play-by-play voice for Pac-12 Network, FS1, ESPN and Athletes Unlimited and former host and anchor at ESPN Cindy Brunson
- WSU Athletics Hall of Fame basketball and track and field record-setter Jeanne (Eggart) Helfer
- All-Pac-12 First Team, Captain of Coug's Defense for WSU women's soccer Mykiaa Minniss
Virtual attendance for the event is free. Anyone interested in registering may do so here.