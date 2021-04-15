PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University and Cougar Health Services (CHS) announced that it will be offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students this spring.
The announcement came on Thursday, the day all Washington adults are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. CHS says they are aiming to vaccinate at least 2,000 WSU Pullman students by the end of the spring semester.
“We reached out to students and asked them to check their eligibility status, and people were also referred to us by their physicians,” Joel Schwartzkopf, CHS executive director, said. “We’re confident we were able to vaccinate our most vulnerable and high-risk students.”
CHS administers the Pfizer vaccines to its patients. Cougar Health Services maintains a clinic schedule that is updated regularly on its website.
CHS asks students to call 509-335-3575 or use CHS’s new online registration system to make an appointment. Students who are unable to get the second dose of the vaccine in Pullman can take their vaccine cards from CHS to a location back in their home communities, Schwartzkopf said.
Vaccines are expected to be given on an appointment-basis during the summer to serve the small population of students who remain in Pullman.
The last day of COVID-19 screening testing on the WSU Pullman campus for the Spring 2021 semester will be April 27. For more information, visit the university’s COVID-19 website.