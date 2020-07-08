PULLMAN, Wash. - In March, a tortoise now named Terri, was found believed to be run over by a car in Benton City, Washington. Now, due to intervention by Washington State University (WSU) veterinarians, Terri could live up to 90 more years.
WSU says when Terri was found her shell was smashed, there was a section of exposed spinal cord and she was in shock, but was still able to move all four limbs.
“Honestly, I didn’t think she was going to make it, but I wanted to take her to the place where she would get the best care,” Kyley Ackerson said.
Ackerson and her fiance David Cotton found Terri and drove 153 miles to WSU's Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
From there WSU's exotics team, with veterinarian Marcie Logsdon on the case, spent nearly three months caring for Terri.
“We were hopeful. We thought she had a reasonable chance because she is an African spur-thighed tortoise and tortoises can heal some amazing things,” Logsdon said. “This one was a fighter.”
While at the hospital, Terri began to grow new bone over the crack in her shell, but still appeared ill. As her stay continued, an x-ray revealed that Terri had eaten over 70 rocks before she came to the hospital. After many enemas, fluids and time, Terri was able to pass the rocks.
Logsdon said if it weren't for the rocks, Terri would have been able to leave the hospital much sooner.
Veterinarians are thankful for the couple's generosity.
“They only knew this tortoise for five minutes and they drove all the way to Pullman and footed the entire bill,” she said.
Ackerson said she raised more than $1,000 of that bill through a fundraiser on Facebook.
“Friends, family, strangers I don’t even know. They heard her story and now, here we are,” Ackerson said. “I am an animal person and I hope someone would do the same for me if I was in that situation.”
Terri is still bouncing back and strengthening her back legs for what could be the next 90 or more years of her life, WSU estimates. Tortoises like Terri grow to an average of 70-100 pounds but can grow as large as 200 pounds.
Back in Benton City, Terri is getting spoiled with carrots, geraniums, hay and lettuce.
“Reptiles don’t show emotion, but I like to think she’s happy,” Ackerson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.