SPOKANE, Wash. - Attention Spokane-area greyhounds and golden retrievers: Do your humans have some free time during a Saturday or Sunday this fall? The Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine is hosting one-day studies at the WSU Veterinary Specialty Teaching Clinic in Spokane throughout the fall.
Dogs who are enrolled will help develop a drug metabolism test to improve drug dosing and help prevent adverse drug reactions in dogs, according to the college.
"There will be cheese and lots of pets (including belly rubs)," the college posted on Facebook.
For more information about the study or to enroll your dog, click here.
