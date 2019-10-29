A Washington State University student has been crowned as the next Miss Idaho USA.
Kim Layne is currently in her third year at WSU's College of Veterinary Medicine. She was announced as Miss Idaho USA 2020 at the pageant on Monday, prevailing over a field of 17 candidates.
According to her bio, the 25-year-old Layne was born and raised in the Gem State and served as Miss Idaho Teen in 2012. She is from Nampa and studied at Cornelle University prior to pursuing her doctorate at WSU.
Layne is being awarded a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 cash prize and will now go on to compete in the prestigious Miss USA Pageant.
Three of the candidates hailed from the Inland Northwest, including two from the Coeur d'Alene area.
