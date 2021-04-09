SPOKANE, Wash. - Butch, a Labrador-Retriever mix, was brought into Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Services (SCRAPS) on March 26. He was severely injured with two broken legs and could not move.
Within two days, SCRAPS had raised close to $10,000 from donations to pay for the surgeries Butch would need to walk again.
The next day, Butch was brought to Pullman where he received procedures with Dr. Gilbert and Dr. Roger Rengert. Butch had multiple fractures in one leg and a fractured tibia in the other.
Now recovering from successful surgeries, Butch's legs are full of pins and locking plate systems meant to help support his weight and hopefully speed up healing. Synthetic bone graphs were also used to aid in recovery.
Dr. Gilbert said because Butch is young, he should be able to recover relatively quickly. He anticipates the recovery will take about eight weeks.
“Regardless of what he had been through, he was absolutely the sweetest and gentlest boy when he came to us,” SCRAPS Director Lindsey Soffes said. “He was obviously in a huge amount of pain, but he allowed us to gently examine him; he allowed us to move him to a more comfortable cage; he allowed us to load and take him for X-rays. He did all of that without an ounce of any reactivity. He just was sweet. He wants to give kisses. It is just like he is thanking everybody for helping him.”
Butch is now back at SCRAPS and walking again.
