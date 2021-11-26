WSU, “We are ready,” regarding Apple Cup

PULLMAN, WASH- Overnight WSU posted they were ready.
Saying, "𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐠𝐬..."
Their goal, “to beat the team across the mountains.”
The last time the Cougs won the Apple Cup was in 2012, the last time they won it consecutively was 2007-2008.
The video ends with “it's time to bring the Apple Cup home.”
The University of Washington also posted their video, you can watch here. Kick off is at 5 p.m.
