WSU, “We are ready,” regarding Apple Cup

PULLMAN, WASH- Overnight WSU posted they were ready.

Saying, "𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐠𝐬..."

Their goal, “to beat the team across the mountains.”

The last time the Cougs won the Apple Cup was in 2012, the last time they won it consecutively was 2007-2008.

The video ends with “it's time to bring the Apple Cup home.”

The University of Washington also posted their video, you can watch here. Kick off is at 5 p.m.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!