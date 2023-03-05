LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Washington State Women's Basketball program is headed to the NCAA Tournament after beating UCLA to win the Pac-12 Championship.
The Cougars beat the Bruins 65-61 in the championship game in Las Vegas.
Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 23 points, and Bella Murekatete added another 21 points.
It's the first Pac-12 Championship in women's hoops history and the first conference championship for any Washington State school since 1941. It's also the first time a men's or women's basketball team from WSU has won a Pac-12 tournament, as the men's team won regular season championships in 1917 and 1941.
The team will find out who they play in the NCAA tournament on March 12.