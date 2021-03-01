British bomb experts detonated a German World War II bomb in southwest England on Saturday.
Thousands of people including 1,400 university students were evacuated before the controlled explosion.
A construction crew discovered the 2,000 pound bomb and called in bomb disposal experts who surrounded it with sandbags and tried to direct the force of the explosion upwards so nearby buildings would not be damaged.
Most people were allowed to return home after the blast, but those living within 100 yards of the blast are still waiting until experts check their homes for structural damage from the explosion.
The blast could be heard five miles away.
The city of Exeter was heavily bombed by the Germans, at least 19 times, in 1942, according to the BBC.
