A pair of World War II bombers are scheduled to arrive in Coeur d'Alene Monday afternoon, and they will be available for tours throughout the week ahead and rides this weekend ahead of Saturday and Sunday's Air Expo.
Sentimental Journey and Maid in the Shade will be arriving in CdA for a stop on the Flying Legends of Victory Tour and be there from July 15-21. The Sentimental Journey is one of the last flying B-17's, while Maid in the Shade is one of the few remaining B-25's in the world. A media event is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Ground tours for the planes will take place:
Monday: 12-6 p.m. at Resort Aviation
Tuesday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Resort Aviation
Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. At ramp off Citation Ave.
Standard tour prices are $15 per person or $25 for families of four. No reservations are required.
Rides on the B-17 and B-25 bombers are available Friday-Sunday at the ramp off Citation Ave.
Pricing for the B-17 ranges from $425 (per waist compartment seat) to $850 (per Bombardier/Navigator seat). Pricing for the B-25 ranges from $325 (per waist compartment seat) to $650 (per Jump seat). Flights can be booked online here.
An official says if the bomber flights are out of your price range, the Coeur d'Alene Air Expo will have some other options available, like the C-172 Explorer Flight ($75 per Flight - Weight Limited).
During the expo, folks can tour the historic bombers and other aircrafts from the 1940's. There will also be family fun during the free-entry event like bounce castles, food, dancing divas and large equipment for all ages to check out.
According to an employee, this is the first time the Coeur d'Alene Airport is hosting an air expo.