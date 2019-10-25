Secretary of State Kim Wyman was at the KHQ studios Friday morning and said that she's being kept apprised of the situation at the Douglas County courthouse.
KHQ first reported that the courthouse, in Waterville, had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon after an employee in the auditor's office opened an election ballot envelope and white powder fell out. That worker, and three others, were decontaminated and admitted to the hospital as a precaution.
Secretary Wyman says her office is working with the Douglas County Election Auditor and learned overnight that the impacted employees are safe, and that the substance found was not harmful.
Secretary Wyman says that threats to the election system in Washington State, be it physical or digital, are threats to democracy in America.
