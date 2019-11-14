Washington residents can officially change their gender designation to "X" on state driver licenses, instruction permits or identification cards.
An alternative to the Male or Female options, X is available to anyone as of Wednesday, Nov. 13, and a gender change designation can be submitted through the Department of Licensing.
“Everyone deserves to have their lived experience of gender and identity reflected as accurately as possible on their identification documents,” Department of Licensing Director Teresa Berntsen said. “This, in turn, helps reduce barriers to housing, transportation, education, and employment. It’s in service to our purpose of helping all Washington residents live, work, drive, and thrive.”
Just like the other two options, the X option will be compliant with the REAL ID Act when enforcement starts on Oct. 1, 2020.
The DOL says prior to adding the X option, public hearings were held back in August in Spokane, Seattle and Olympia - followed by listening sessions in Spokane and Seattle to solicit public opinion.
The change aligns with a similar rule change enacted by the state Department of Health. As of January 2018, people born in the state can change their gender designation on their birth certificate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.