Microsoft Reveals Xbox One Entertainment Console
The Xbox Series X released Tuesday, but a lot of fans of the Microsoft gaming console might be wondering how to get one.
 
According to Gamespot, Wal-Mart is scheduling an online restock for 9 a.m. PST Tuesday, Nov. 10, so you'll want to be ready on Wal-Mart's website and refresh the page to snag your console.
 
The PlayStation 5 will have a similar 'scheduled release' on Wal-Mart's website as well. On Nov. 12 they'll restock their website at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. PST.
 
Other retailer's websites, like Gamestop and Amazon, will restock randomly throughout the day the console is released, so you may get lucky if you see one available on those websites. The best plan of action appears to be refreshing Wal-Mart's page at their scheduled release times and if you miss out on that, checking the other websites afterwards.
 
KHQ will keep you updated on any new strategies or tips to getting your favorite gaming consoles this holiday season. To stay up to date, subscribe to our friends at Just Add Monsters' YouTube channel and Twitch channel.
 
On Wed. Nov. 11, Just Add Monsters will be doing a special Saluting the Brave livestream. Download the KHQ app and enable push notifications to see when the channel goes live.

