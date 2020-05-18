SPOKANE, Wash. - Comcast has announced Monday that Xfinity Mobile is launching new data plans with 5G services in the Spokane region.
Xfinity Mobile says it is the only mobile provider that offers 5G speeds across all new data plans at no additional charge, and will bring increased competition for 5G services in the Spokane area.
Xfinity says all consumers or businesses can modify their data plans between "By the Gig" options - 1 GB, 3GB, 10GB - or unlimited with 5G capabilities.
Existing Xfinity Mobile customers can opt-in to a 5G data option through the company's app. 5G phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are already available for purchase on Xfinity Mobile's website, with more devices to be added in the future.
“From day one, Xfinity Mobile has been proud to be the only provider to empower customers to design a mobile plan that fit their needs, as well as have the flexibility to seamlessly switch between unlimited or per gig to save money. We’re excited to now extend that benefit with 5G data plans,” said Rui Costa, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Customer Value Propositions, Comcast Cable.
Xfinity Mobile’s 5G service is available in 34 major cities across the U.S.. In addition to Spokane, other cities it is offered in include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Washington, D.C. with access to 5G to expand nationwide in the future.
Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, no activation fees, and no phone line access fees.
