Yakima County officials filmed releasing inmate near homeless camp in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash.- The Seattle mayor's office received video accusing Yakima County officials of releasing an inmate near a known homeless camp by Interstate 5.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan sent the video to Washington Department of Corrections Secretary Steve Sinclair.
In a letter to the mayor, Secretary Sinclair says the video shows Yakima Sheriff's Office employees releasing a community supervision violator at the James Street parking lot on April 8, 2019.
At this time, WADOC Secretary Sinclair has contacted the department for more information as to why this happened. Dropping a person off at a location is not within the standard practice.
Sinclair also says that Yakima County violators are transported to the King County Jail once they finish their sentences.
Seattle Mayor Durkan responded to WADOC Secretary Sinclair in a letter on April 19.
Durkan asks for the WADOC to look into current practices and make changes to ensure all procedures are being followed.
In the letter Durkan says changes also have been made to individual transportation procedures.
"Individuals transported to Seattle will now return to the Seattle Community Justice Center, a DOC facility, which will allow them to be first connected to services and more quickly able to return to the jurisdiction listed as their home," said Durkan in the letter.
