YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for missing and endangered three-year-old, Faith Hegge, and her biological mother, 33-year-old Melissa Hegge.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the mother is the child's biological parent, but she does not have custody of the Faith.
Faith was last seen on February 1, 2020 in Yakima at an undisclosed location. No description of a car was given.
The mother has a warrant out for her arrest for first-degree custodial interference. If you recognize Faith or her mother, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
