YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Deputy Prosecutor for Yakima County Alvin Lee Guzman is being charged with four counts of assault the fourth degree with an added allegation of sexual motivation and two counts of incident liberties.
The Yakima Police Department began investigating Guzman last year after a protection order was filed against him.
The Prosecuting Attorney for Yakima County Joe Brusic said Guzman had worked for the prosecutor's office once before for 10 years, then returned in 2020. When he returned in 2020, he started in the sexual assault unit.
Brusic describes Guzman as a good worker.
"He is a hardworking deputy prosecutor and dedicated to the task of prosecuting crime in Yakima County," Brusic said.
When Brusic found out Guzman was being investigated, he transferred Guzman to the general felony unit.
Brusic said he choose to give the investigation to the Kittitas County Prosecutor Greg Zempel to keep things impartial.
"I don't want any conflict of interest or any appearance of impropriety on our part, or on my part as the Yakima County prosecutor, and that's very important for everyone to know," Brusic said.
Zempel filed formal charges on Feb. 22. Guzman was placed on unpaid leave.
When reached for comment, Kittitas County prosecutor's office said no comments were being made at this time.
According to Brusic, the only time he was approached about Guzman making people uncomfortable was about an incident that happened on October 15. Two coworkers said he hugged or stroked their arm in a way that made them uncomfortable. Brusic said he talked to Guzman about this and he apologized.
Guzman's arraignment is scheduled for March 7 at the Kittitas County Superior Court. Our partners at KNDU have reached out to Guzman's attorney for comment on the case, but have not yet heard back.