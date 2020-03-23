YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department are looking for several escaped inmates from the Yakima County Jail.
According to the Yakima Police Department, there are multiple inmates unaccounted for around 7:10 p.m.
The Yakima Police Department is asking the public to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
INFORMATION: The majority of escaped inmates were last seen wearing the below clothing. Possibly Barefoot or wearing orange sandals. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious. pic.twitter.com/4zO4h2Z9EV— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) March 24, 2020
