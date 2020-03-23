UPDATE:
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, 12 inmates broke down a door and ran from the Yakima County Jail.
Yakima officials are still looking for six inmates that escaped.
Officials are asking the public to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department are looking for several escaped inmates from the Yakima County Jail.
According to the Yakima Police Department, there are multiple inmates unaccounted for around 7:10 p.m.
The Yakima Police Department is asking the public to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
INFORMATION: The majority of escaped inmates were last seen wearing the below clothing. Possibly Barefoot or wearing orange sandals. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious. pic.twitter.com/4zO4h2Z9EV— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) March 24, 2020
