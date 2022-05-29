YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police Department (YPD) has cancelled the AMBER Alert for a one-year-old baby who was in the backseat of a vehicle when it was stolen.
The car was spotted by a community member in Sunnyside just before noon. YPD officers attempted to pull him over, but he fled, leading to a short pursuit. Shortly after, police say the baby was found found by family and officers in an alleyway, still in her car seat.
Our partners in Yakima reached out to police, who stated the girl is being evaluated by medical staff to ensure she was unharmed, and the suspect who stole the car is in custody.
Last updated on May 29 at 12 p.m.
Yakima Police Department (YPD) reports a vehicle stolen with a one-year-old girl inside has been located. The baby, however, was not inside.
According to the update, the SUV was spotted by a community member in Sunnyside.
Previous:
Yakima Police are searching for a one-year-old girl after they say an SUV was stolen with her inside.
According to an alert, the vehicle was stolen at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning from a post office parking lot near 3rd Avenue and Washington.
The girl has blue eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a white onesie with fruit on it.
The vehicle is described as a gold 2014 GMC Acadia with Washington liscence plate # BTW5401.
If you see the car or the girl, contact the Yakima Police Department right away by calling 9-1-1, or (509)575-6200.