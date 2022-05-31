YPD

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima police exchanged gunfire with a suspected car thief in the early hours of Tuesday morning at N 1st St. and W Bartlett Pl.

Police reported that they identified a stolen car around 1 a.m., and as they approached the suspect fled and fired shots. Officers fired back and hit the suspect, putting them in critical condition. No officers were injured. 

The Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit spent several hours on the scene 

The roads have been closed down for the majority of the morning. No word on when they could be reopened. 

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!