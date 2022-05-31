YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima police exchanged gunfire with a suspected car thief in the early hours of Tuesday morning at N 1st St. and W Bartlett Pl.
Police reported that they identified a stolen car around 1 a.m., and as they approached the suspect fled and fired shots. Officers fired back and hit the suspect, putting them in critical condition. No officers were injured.
BREAKING- Officer Involved Shooting, 1st St and Bartlett. Flock camera ID’d stolen car. Officers approached and suspect fled and fired at officers. Officers returned fire, striking suspect. Suspect arrested a short while later. No officers injured- suspect in critical cond. pic.twitter.com/bk3RR0m9bS— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) May 31, 2022
The Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit spent several hours on the scene
The roads have been closed down for the majority of the morning. No word on when they could be reopened.