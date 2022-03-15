Yakima Police: Two teens shot in apparent gang-related incident near Eisenhower High School

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department said two teenagers, who both are believed to be Eisenhower High School students, have been shot. Right now, we know one of the victims is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.
Police are searching for two suspects, but says there was one gunman.
Police believe this incident is gang-related. YPD confirmed one of these teenagers was found outside the high school. According to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray, two groups of people were in a parking lot after school when a fight happened, leading to the shooting.
YPD doesn't believe anybody at the school is in danger, or that the incident is connected to the school.
Due to this, schools in the area were put under lockdown. Parents are asked to avoid the area and go to Whitney Elementary to pick up their children.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.