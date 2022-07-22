YAKIMA, Wash. - A woman from Yakima has pled guilty to felony charges of fraud after she obtained more than $59,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
Owner of Queen B Collectibles, 48-year-old Karla Padilla is the latest to be charged in an effort by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Strike Force to recover criminally obtained funds through pandemic relief funding.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provided loans to small businesses, which would be forgiven so long as the proceeds were used for payroll and other eligible expenses.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program also provided low-interest loans which could be deferred until the pandemic ended to offer 'bridge' funding for small businesses to avoid shutdowns and other hardships.
"The PPP and EIDL programs have provided billions of dollars in aid, the vast majority of which have not been paid back, including hundreds of millions of dollars disbursed within Eastern Washington," states the Attorney's Office.
Padilla stated in a plea she fraudulently obtained more than $59,000 in PPP and EIDL funding for her collectible car business, Queen B Collections, using false information. Additionally she attempted to gain nearly $200,000 in additional funding through applications which were not approved.
In her plea, Padilla stated her business was not active, and therefore neither it nor she were eligible for PPP or EIDL funding.
U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said, "We created the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force because combatting pandemic-related fraud and holding those accountable who abused these programs is critical to the strength and safety of our community in Eastern Washington."
The COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force was established in Feb. 2022 in tandem with local law enforcement agencies in order to investigate and prosecute fraud against COVID-19 relief programs. Cases investigated and prosecuted by the Strike Force have resulted in numerous indictments, criminal prosecutions, convictions, and civil penalties.
“I commend the stellar investigative work on these cases performed by the Strike Force and especially in this case by SBA OIG and TIGTA” said Waldref. “We will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute those who abuse and misuse COVID-19 relief funding, and to strengthen our communities by protecting our small and local businesses.”
Judge Mary K. Dimke accepted Padilla’s guilty plea. She is set for sentencing on Dec. 20, 2022.