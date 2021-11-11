SPOKANE, Wash. - The City announced today that curbside pickup for yard and food waste will be suspended on Friday, December 3rd for the winter season. Residents with a green bin are encouraged to finish cleanup of their yards before then to ensure easy disposal of waste.
The green yard waste cart is an optional service offered by the city to help not only with the disposal of yard waste such as leaves, pine needles, plant trimmings, and more, but also with food waste. If you're wondering how best to dispose of pizza boxes, this is bin for you. Even the greasy ones. Whether it's eggshells, meat, nutshells, and dairy or the paper packaging it comes in like non-shiny paper plates, coffee filters, teabags, and paper napkins, the city will accept it.
This is not the appropriate receptacle for plastics, metal, animal feces, or rocks. For more information and information on composting, you can visit this section of the City's website.
The cost of this optional service will be $18.31 per month in 2022. Service charges are not incurred during the winter month. For food and yard waste disposal this winter, residents can take it to the City’s Waste to Energy (WTE) facility. Clean green materials are accepted year-round from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The minimum charge is $6.11 for clean green material in 2021 and $6.29 in 2022. There is also a $2 self-haul fee.