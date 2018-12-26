Recently-released data shows two different types of crime are trending towards two different directions citywide.
In what's traditionally the last CompStat (Computer Statistics) report of the year (last reports in previous years: 12/25/17, 10/01/16, and 12/26/15), the most recent year-to-date data released by the Spokane Police Department shows violent crime increased by 13.91%, while property crime decreased by 3.79%.
Earlier this year, Spokane was ranked as the 3rd-most dangerous city for property crime in the United States.
A deeper dive into both categories (violent crime and property crime) each present an outlier: commercial robbery is the only type of violent crime to decrease (-9.20%), while commercial burglary is the only type of property crime that increased (1.33%).
Violent Crime in Spokane (1/1/18 - 12/22/18):
- Criminal Homicide: 80.00%
- Rape: 23.17%
- Robbery - Commercial: -9.20%
- Robbery - Person: 3.59%
- Aggravated Assault (Non DV): 11.49%
- Aggravated Assault (DV): 22.97%
Property Crime in Spokane (1/1/18 - 12/22/18):
- Burglary (Residential): -10.38%
- Burglary (Garage): -8.36
- Burglary (Commercial): 1.33%
- Larceny: -2.45%
- Vehicle Theft: -7.72%
- Arson: -18.64%
Full report below: