Year long investigation into 'jetpack man' sightings near airport may have been human-sized balloon

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Jack the Skellington?
The FAA and FBI are one year into an investigation into alleged sightings of a man riding a jetpack near the Los Angeles International Airport.
According to NBC News, the sightings occurred on August 30, 2020, with a second on October 14, 2020, and a third this year on July 28.
As the FAA and FBI continue to investigate, LAPD believes it might have been a balloon. LAPD helicopter crews captured footage last year of a life-sized Jack the Skellington balloon.
The character from Tim Burton's "A Nightmare Before Christmas" was seen floating thousands of feet up in the air.
According to NBC News, over the year-long investigation, officials were not able to find witness video of objects flying in the sky.
The FAA and FBI said the jetpack investigation remains an open case.