20-year-old accused of carrying fake 'McLovin' ID purchased off Amazon

A man was arrested in downtown Iowa City Friday night after using a fake Hawaii ID under the name "McLovin."
According to KIRO 7, 20-year-old Daniel Alfredo Burleson faces several alcohol-related charges in connection to the incident.
Burleson's fake ID was inspired by the 2007 teen comedy "Superbad" from a character who successfully purchased alcohol with a fake Hawaii ID under the name "McLovin."
Police escorted Burleson out of the bar and asked for his fake ID. Burleson allegedly told officers he bought the ID from Amazon.
Burleson faces multiple charges including public intoxication, under legal age in a bar, possession of a fictitious license, and possession of alcohol while underage.
