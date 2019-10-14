An 81-year-old woman has been arrested at a South American airport accused of trying to smuggle cocaine inside her wheelchair.
The woman was stopped at the airport in Medellin, Colombia, as she was headed to Spain.
Anti-narcotics police inspected her wheelchair.
Police said they detected traces of the drug during a routine screening.
They said an unspecified amount of cocaine was found in the chair.
Police read the suspect her rights and took her into custody.
They said more than 80 kilos of cocaine have been seized at the international airport in Medellin since the beginning of the year.
