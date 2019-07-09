SANDPOINT, Idaho - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after a juvenile reported being assaulted at Sandpoint City Beach Park.
According to a release from the City of Sandpoint, the female juvenile contacted the Sandpoint Police Department from Super One Foods on the night of Tuesday, July 2.
She reported she'd had a verbal altercation with two females, identified as 18-year-old Caitlyn Haskins and a second 17-year-old, which escalated into a physical assault.
The victim said the other juvenile punched her several times and Haskins hit her in the head with what appeared to be a bat. The city says both suspects are from the Sandpoint area.
Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene who corroborated the victim's story and searched for the suspects who had fled the area.
Officers were able to contact both suspects who agreed to be interviewed. Police later requested a warrant for aggravated battery from the Bonner County Court, which was granted.
Haskins was arrested on Tuesday, July 9 and is currently in custody at the Bonner County Jail.
"We appreciate the public's patience and support as the investigation into this matter was being completed," Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon said in the release. "This type of crime is not common in our community and certainly doesn't define who we are."
Any witnesses are asked to contact the Sandpoint Police Department at (208)265-1482.