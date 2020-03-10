SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 16-year-old has been arrested for felony assault after using a set of brass knuckles during a fight with another student.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley and East Valley High School Resource Deputy Bruner responded to a fight at the school on Tuesday, March 10.
During the investigation, Bruner learned the incident was initiated by a 17-year-old student who began challenging the eventual suspect to a fight over SnapChat during the weekend. When asked why he did this, the student said he wanted to see how tough the suspect was.
The fight was originally planned for Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office, but the suspect didn't come to school that day. However, the suspect did attend school on Tuesday.
When the 17-year-old student realized he might have to fight the suspect, he approached another student and offered him $100,000 to fight the suspect in his place. The victim willingly accepted, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The victim told Bruner that he'd been approached and jokingly offered $100,000 to fight the suspect. He went to the suspect's location and they started fighting.
During the fight, the suspect pulled out brass knuckles and hit the victim in the back of the head, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A 15-year-old classmate who'd heard rumors of a fight taking place in the gym saw the suspect and the victim fighting. The witness said he noticed the suspect was wearing brass knuckles and that the victim was bleeding and tackled the suspect to stop the fight.
Bruner later found the suspect in front of the school as he attempted to leave. Bruner noticed the suspect had blood on his hands when he was detained.
The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree assault, which is a felony.
School officials are aware of the incident and are reviewing the actions of the students who were involved to determine any possible administrative discipline.
