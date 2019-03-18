13-year-old arrested in Kootenai County after leading deputies on pursuit reaching speeds of 100+mph

Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested a 13-year-old driver after an early morning high-speed pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies say they spotted an SUV blowing through a stop sign on Highway 54 in the Athol area just after 1:00 am. Inside the SUV was a 15-year-old passenger and a 13-year-old driver.

Deputies attempted to pull the SUV over, but the driver sped off at a high-rate of speed. During the pursuit, deputies say the driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and at one point went through a stop sign at more than 90 miles per hour.

Deputies lost the SUV for a short period of time before finding it again driving without headlights on.