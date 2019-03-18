13-year-old arrested in Kootenai County after leading deputies on pursuit reaching speeds of 100+mph

Police lights

Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested a 13-year-old driver after an early morning high-speed pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. 

Deputies say they spotted an SUV blowing through a stop sign on Highway 54 in the Athol area just after 1:00 am. Inside the SUV was a 15-year-old passenger and a 13-year-old driver. 

Deputies attempted to pull the SUV over, but the driver sped off at a high-rate of speed. During the pursuit, deputies say the driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and at one point went through a stop sign at more than 90 miles per hour. 

Deputies lost the SUV for a short period of time before finding it again driving without headlights on. 

Deputies say the teen finally pulled over, but only after a parent of one of the juveniles called and told them to stop for police. 

The driver was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Facility and will be charged with Felony Eluding and Reckless Driving.

