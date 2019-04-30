3-year-old basset hound impaled by lamppost after jumping out of 4th floor window expected to be ok

A 3-year-old basset hound is recovering after becoming impaled on a lamppost after jumping out her family's fourth floor window in New Jersey.
Sunday afternoon, Libby's family had gone out for a few hours and left her alone in their fourth floor apartment. For reasons no one quite understands, Libby got startled and raced for the window, punching a hole in the screen as she jumped out.
Instead of hitting the ground, Libby impaled herself on a lamppost.
"Probably saved her life, versus falling all the way to the ground," Dr. Pam Fettig at the Oradell Animal Hospital said.
"I feel terrible for the owners, they're the nicest owners, to have something like that happen to their dog is unbelievable," a neighbor said.
Libby's landed on a spike on the lamppost, which went straight through the top of her left leg. Neighbors heard her crying and called 911.
"it looked like she was going to fall off the lamp post, like she was trying to lift herself off," another neighbor said.
Englewood firefighters raced to the scene and used an aerial ladder to gently lift Libby off the spike.
Libby's doctors say the firefighters' specialized training helped ensure that she wasn't injured even more on the way down.
Libby's said they are grateful to all of the first responders who saved Libby, a 3-year old basset hound who they adopted from a shelter last year.
Libby is on medication to control her pain and has another surgery ahead of her, but doctors say her prognosis is good. Libby even walked a little Monday morning, giving doctors hope that her nerves aren't too badly damaged and that she wont lose her front leg.
Doctors are hoping that within six months, she will be running around again and playing with the other dogs.