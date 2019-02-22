4-year-old boy dies after falling onto a piece of glass inside a Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Every parent's nightmare came true for a Philadelphia woman whose 4-year-old son was killed in a household accident.
Amanda Velez was in another room when she heard a commotion elsewhere in the home.
She rushed into a room to find her son, Adrian Ortega, on the floor lying in his own blood.
When she picked him up, she saw a shard of glass from an antique photo frame that had shattered.
Adrian had suffered a fatal wound to his stomach from the glass.
Velez rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, but they were unable to save him.