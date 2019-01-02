An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured and put on life support after a sledding accident near Pateros has died.
KIRO-TV confirmed that 11-year-old Tyeson Kane of Lake Stevens has passed away.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Previous coverage: An 11-year-old Lake Stevens boy is on life support following a recent sledding accident near Pateros, Washington.
Family members said the accident occurred on December 26th and the boy is currently in a Spokane-area hospital.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help pay for the boy's medical expenses. Click here for more information.