CONCONULLY, Wash. - An 8-year-old boy drowned after falling into water in a drainage area at Conconully Lake.
According to iFiberOne, Chanse Tepley, originally from the Moses Lake area, wandered off to the drainage area with his 5-year-old brother Sunday afternoon. Family members say Tepley was walking on parts of the frozen lake when he fell in.
Tepley's brother ran for help after unsuccessfully trying to pull him out of the water.
Okanogan County deputies pulled Tepley from the water and took him to a hospital, where he later died.
His family has created a GoFundMe page and say his organs will be donated to help other kids.
The page's message reads:
"Today God called back one of his little angels! He just turned 8 years old on the 14th! God knew Chanse was going to do something amazing in his short little life!! He passed away but he is going to be saving the lifes of other little kids in need of new and healthy organs! Please help us in our time of need! Any little bit helps we just want to be able to take our Chansey home with us!"