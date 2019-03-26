Corey Kispert 03 26
The Gonzaga men's basketball team is headed to Anaheim for the Sweet 16. 

The team departed from Spokane Tuesday afternoon, but not before a handful of fans stopped by the McCarthey Athletic Center to see them off. 

Among those in the small crowd was 8-year-old Jacob Fague. 

Jacob, a huge Zags fan, says his favorite player and someone he considers his hero is Sophomore, Corey Kispert. 

Jacob handed Kispert a letter he wrote called "Super Corey Kispert."

Kispert promised Jacob he'd read the letter on his way to the airport, then gave the boy a high five and snapped a few photos with him. 

