The Gonzaga men's basketball team is headed to Anaheim for the Sweet 16.
The team departed from Spokane Tuesday afternoon, but not before a handful of fans stopped by the McCarthey Athletic Center to see them off.
Among those in the small crowd was 8-year-old Jacob Fague.
Jacob, a huge Zags fan, says his favorite player and someone he considers his hero is Sophomore, Corey Kispert.
Jacob handed Kispert a letter he wrote called "Super Corey Kispert."
Kispert promised Jacob he'd read the letter on his way to the airport, then gave the boy a high five and snapped a few photos with him.