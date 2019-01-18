SPOKANE, Wash. - An 8-year-old boy who was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Montana is recovering at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

"It could be several months," said Landon's father, Michael Grant. "It's hard to say. Just take it one day at a time and see how he responds to everything."

Landon was in the car with his mother, her boyfriend and his two siblings when they were T-boned on the East Side Highway on their way to church Sunday.

"Right before the accident the last thing Landon said was 'I love you mom, I love you Ashton, I love you Remi, I love you Ike," said Landon's mother, Samii Berner. "It's just his spirit. That's how he is. He is so loving and caring."

Landon suffered brain damage during the crash, but has since started breathing on his own. His family says a probe for monitoring Landon's brain was also taken out of his skull, the swelling has gone down, and the antibiotics for pneumonia are working.

"He's such a fighter," said Berner. "You can tell he's trying to open his eyes. He's just hanging in there."

"He's the daredevil," said Gates. "He's wild, takes risks, the joker."

Support for Landon has started pouring in from people all over. The family has raised nearly $12,000 on a GoFundMe page they use to update his progress.

Gates says the money will be used for medical bills, hotels, food and travel. Berner says they are thankful for all the support and is asking for continued prayer for Landon's recovery.