Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The boy has been successfully rescued and is safely on the ground.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 9-year-old boy is stuck in a 60-foot tree at Nevada Park near Garry Middle School.
Witnesses tell KHQ's Kevin Kim that the boy climbed up then yelled for help because he couldn't get down. They also say this is the second day in a row firefighters have responded to a report of the same child in a tree.
