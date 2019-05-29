4-year-old boy survives mountain lion attack in San Diego

A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Diego on Monday.
The boy was hiking with a group of six adults and five kids when he was attacked. Everyone in the group scattered, except for the boy's father, who began throwing rocks at the animal.
Eventually, it ran off and the child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hours later, a female mountain lion suspected of attacking the boy was shot and killed.
During a news conference Tuesday, a wildlife official said the boy was lucky to be alive and that the attack was extremely rare.
S/ Lt. Scott Bringman / California Department of Fish and Wildlife:11
"Extremely lucky. I mean, an 80-pound lion could really did some damage and luckily the dad was there and fended off the animal," Lt. Scott Bringman from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. "Once it attacks somebody, and based on the evidence that this animal being habituated, wasn't scared of the wardens, it is a problem. We do not relocate them because that animal will be a problem somewhere else."
DNA from both the boy and the mountain lion are being examined to make sure they euthanized the right animal. If not, wildlife officials will conduct more investigations to find the mountain lion that's responsible for the attack.