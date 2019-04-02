A Nevada teen's story is going viral after his selfless act to help out his mother.
A single mother of three in Fernley, Nev., who also has three dogs, was struggling to make ends meet without any transportation.
"At my low point, here comes my son," Krystal Preston said. “Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it."
Her 13-year-old son, William, had been looking around for yard and house work to do to help out and make some extra money. Being the oldest, he felt he needed to help provide for the family.
"I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it,” William said. “I wanted to do that."
Scrolling on Facebook one day, he saw a 1999 Chevrolet Metro for sale at an affordable price.
He initially asked the seller if he could trade it for his Xbox or if he could earn it, to which she said no. After some more thought, she said he could and his dream of buying a car for his mom became reality.
"'Mom, I got you a car,' and then she said, 'No you didn't,' and then I said, 'I did,' and she didn't believe me," William said.
The seller picked up William and his mom to go see the vehicle.
"I lost it, I bawled so bad, I was just like, 'There's no way.' What 13-year-old do you know buys their mom a car, I don't know any, never heard of any," Krystal Preston said. "I can't even express it, like there's no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."