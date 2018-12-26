A 79-year old Coeur d'Alene man is now behind bars for allegedly selling a stolen gun for automotive work.
The investigation started in September of 2018 when a Ruger 9mm Pistol was located inside a home where Kootenai County deputies and probation officers were performing residence verification check.
When deputies ran the serial number on the pistol, it was listed as stolen out of Latah County, according to court documents.
A few days later, deputies spoke with the parolee at the Kootenai County jail who informed deputies he had got the pistol from Joseph A. Martin, 79, in exchange for automotive work.
When questioned at his home, Martin told deputies he had purchased the pistol for $100 from another woman in Coeur d’Alene.
“He (Martin) then told me that he assumed it was stolen because of the price but he got it anyways due to the low price,” court documents state.
Martin also told deputies he know he cannot have the gun because of his status as a felon.
Documents state Martin asked the woman to “find him a gun” and did not give a reason why.
Martin is charged with Grand Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and is currently in the Kootenai County Jail on a $10,000 bond.