COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Wyatt Todd is only 15-years-old, but is a champion BMX racer. But the 2019 season came to an unexpected end when his bike was stolen.
BMX racing is more then just a hobby to Wyatt Todd.
"It's my life," Todd explained. "I started when I was only four years old."
But his life came to halt when his new, one-of-a-kind BMX bike was stolen off the bike rack on his grandma's car.
Stacy Stephenson, Wyatt's mom, said the bike was strapped into the bike rack and the family was getting ready to head to the track for the night's races.
"We ran back into the house for any last minute things. We were maybe inside for 10 minutes max," Stacy said.
In that matter of minutes, Wyatt's bike was gone.
"I cried. They took my world from me," Wyatt said.
Without it, Wyatt's season has come to an end.
"We are at about mid-season right now," Stacy explained. "Wyatt competes with USA BMX, so we travel for it. He's competed in nationals. But right now, it's over for him."
Wyatt's bike is a custom build, each part being put together by hand. In total, it cost Wyatt close to $4,500, almost all of which he paid himself.
"He worked all summer, every paycheck went to that bike," Stacy said.
Wyatt says if he doesn't get it back, he starts back at square one.
"I guess I will just have to work harder and more to save the money for a new one."
Stacy and Wyatt just ask you keep and eye out for the one-of-a-kind bike.
"If you are the one that took it, please just give it back. No questions asked," Stacy said.
If you have seen Wyatt's BMX bike or know anything that might help the case, please call Coeur d'Alene Police Department and reference case #19C28577